Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre to drop deep-sea mining plans

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral Development and Regulation Act, 2002, which allow deep-sea mineral mining off the coast.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed concerns about the potential harm to marine wealth, ecology, and the livelihoods of fishermen. It was passed without discussion amid protests by UDF members on an issue related to the adjournment motion.

The amendment facilitates the auctioning of deep-sea blocks to private companies. The resolution stated that deep-sea mining could disrupt the marine ecosystem, deplete marine resources, and endanger traditional fishermen. Additionally, it noted the national security risks of allowing private companies access to strategic minerals.

The resolution also expressed concerns over coastal sand mining in Kollam by the Ministry of Mines. Meanwhile, both the UDF and LDF are staging separate protests on the issue.

The UDF accused the state government of supporting deep-sea mining while opposing it publicly. However, Industries Minister P Rajeeve recently said that the state government had formally protested the deep-sea mining proposal on three occasions.