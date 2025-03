KOCHI: Amid a spate of ragging incidents in the state, the High Court on Tuesday formed a special bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice C Jayachandran to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to eliminate ragging in educational institutions. The bench will take up the case at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

The court made the decision when the PIL filed by the Kerala State Legal Service Authority (KeLSA) seeking to form state-level and district-level monitoring committees to ensure the effective implementation of the existing anti-ragging laws came up for hearing.

According to KeLSA, these committees, comprising representatives from the government, legal service institutions, and civil society, including teachers and parents, would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of anti-ragging guidelines, regulations, and judicial decisions while ensuring strict compliance by educational institutions.

KeLSA for creation of confidential feedback loop

The petition stated that ragging is a deeply entrenched social menace that continues to plague educational institutions, causing severe psychological, emotional, and even physical harm to students. Despite the existence of laws, regulations, and judicial directives aimed at eradicating ragging, incidents persist, highlighting significant gaps in enforcement and accountability.

The prevalence of such acts not only undermines the safety and security of students but also reflects systemic failures in the implementation of preventive measures.

The recent tragic incidents at the Government Nursing College in Kottayam serve as a harsh reminder of the deep-rooted malaise that continues to haunt our educational system. The state’s failure to curb this brutal tradition has left young minds vulnerable, with precious futures put at risk, all for the sake of an archaic and barbaric ritual disguised as ‘initiation’- an ice-breaking activity between seniors and juniors of educational institutions, the plea stated.

To ensure transparency and inclusivity in the monitoring process, KeLSA recommends the creation of a confidential feedback loop where students, parents, and teachers can report concerns anonymously. The introduction of a 24x7 toll-free helpline would further enhance accessibility to support services, allowing victims to seek immediate assistance without fear of retaliation, stated the petitioner.