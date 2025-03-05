Looking to join a writing group in Thiruvananthapuram?

Let’s Write Trivandrum

“The layers that form with words, that is us,” says Narayan Menon K, founder of the community Let’s Write Trivandrum.

In 2023, Narayan noticed the lack of writing and literature-based groups in the city and decided to create one. What began as a small gathering of 20 people has now grown into a community of over 200 members, including writers from Thiruvananthapuram and other districts.

The group that meets on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan has become a platform for people to express themselves through various forms of writing.

“We have a very open, non-judgmental space where everyone is welcome. There are no constraints — no language barriers, no fixed formats or structures, and no restrictions on topics. I believe that in creativity and literature, there should be no boundaries,” says Narayan.

He recalls a recent conversation with a member: “One person told me she had been undergoing therapy for a long time. During her last session, the doctor suggested reducing her medication and asked if she had done anything different. She mentioned attending our writing sessions, and the doctor said, ‘then it’s working; please keep doing it’. This is just one of many such moments in our two-year journey.”

Not just the sessions, but these 200 members also have an active WhatsApp group where they can share their writings from anywhere, discuss various topics, and stay connected.

“The interesting part is that people have started asking me if we can create branches like Let’s Write Dubai, Let’s Write Thrissur. Hopefully, this will become a movement. That’s the vision,” Narayan added.

The community also organises writing workshops in schools to encourage students explore writing and reading, helping them create worlds of their own through words.

They are also planning to publish an anthology born from the works of their members very soon.