Ranji dream run: Kerala Cricket Association announces Rs 4.5 crore cash prize for players, staff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has announced Rs 4.5 crore cash prize for the state team that finished runners-up in the recent Ranji Trophy tournament. KCA president Jayesh George made the announcement during the felicitation ceremony organised by the association for the team. The prize, he said, will be distributed among players and the team management. The BCCI cash award of Rs 3 crore is already awaiting the squad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief guest, said the squad achieved the stellar feat owing to a mix of youthfulness and experience. He appreciated Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate and M D Nidheesh and said it was inappropriate to term Jalaj and Aditya as ‘other-state’ players.

“It’s not appropriate. They are part of Kerala society,” he said. Skipper Sachin Baby handed over the runners-up trophy to the CM during the occasion.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said sports plays an important role in the fight against drugs and urged cricketers to lead anti-drug campaigns. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, Speaker A N Shamseer, and Ministers K Rajan, G R Anil, P Rajeeve, and M B Rajesh also spoke.