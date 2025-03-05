‘Vanaamritham’ empowers tribal people in Attappadi

PALAKKAD: In the forests of Attappadi, where life follows the rhythms of the seasons, a remarkable project is transforming the lives of tribal communities who have long relied on the land for their livelihood.

The ‘Vanaamritham’ (roughly, nectar of the forest) scheme, launched by the forest department in 2022, is offering these communities a new way to earn while helping them take care of their ancestral land and protect the environment. The project focuses on the collection of medicinal plants, a tradition that has been part of tribal life for generations.

What started as a small pilot project in the Mannarkkad forest division has quickly grown into a success, Divisional Forest Officer Abdul Latheef told TNIE.

“In just three years, the project has earned `57.74 lakh, with 64,320 kilograms of forest resources collected,” he said.

Tribal families gather plants like kurunthotti, orila, moovila, chunda, and karinkurunji from the forests in a sustainable way, selling them to ayurvedic medicine-manufacturing groups with the help of the forest department. This steady source of income is giving them more financial security.

“The project has been a game-changer for these communities, many of whom have faced poverty and lack of economic opportunities. It is providing them with a way to earn money, reducing their dependence on subsistence farming and helping them live in harmony with the forest,” Latheef said.

The money is used to support tribal families and also helps with the larger goal of protecting the forest. Six tribal forest conservation committees in Attappadi work together to collect and manage the resources.

At the same time, the project’s impact is more than just financial. It empowers the tribal people by involving them in managing the forest resources. Through their work, they have learnt valuable skills in managing resources, marketing, and entrepreneurship.