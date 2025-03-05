Venjaramoodu murder: Accused out of hospital, shifted to Poojappura jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, was shifted from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital to Poojappura Central Jail on Tuesday. The decision to shift Afan was made after a medical board confirmed that he was physically fit and no longer required hospitalisation.

Afan had been under treatment for eight days following his arrest. There had been concerns over his fluctuating platelet count and other health issues that delayed his transfer initially scheduled for Saturday.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials from the prison department reached the hospital, reviewed his discharge summary and completed the formalities before taking him to the central jail. Afan stands accused of murdering five people, including his paternal grandmother, younger brother, girlfriend, paternal uncle and the uncle’s wife. His mother, who sustained severe injuries during the attack, is still undergoing treatment.

According to Afan’s initial statement to the police, financial distress within the family drove him to commit the murders. Police are probing further to verify the exact nature of the family’s financial dealings, identifying those who may have lent money to the family and tracing their financial transactions.

The murders were committed across three separate locations and cases were registered in both Venjaramoodu and Pangode stations. Both police teams are expected to file custody applications soon to conduct further interrogation and evidence collection. Following the attacks, Afan attempted to take his own life by ingesting rat poison and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital.