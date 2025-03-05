What connects a kappela, a stretch of pipeline & a US president?

Indeed, with the kappela acting as a way-stop , Kennedy Mukku Junction too has become quite popular. More so because its name is one that invokes curiosity in all. ‘Why Kennedy? Does it have anything to do with the world’s most famous Kennedy of all,’ one may wonder as they pass by.

Well, indeed it does. The junction is named after John F Kennedy, the youngest man elected to the Oval Office. Kennedy served as the 35th president of the US during the height of the Cold War. However, his tenure was cut shot when he was assassinated on November 22, 1963. Yet, even within that short span, his Camelot presidency made him the icon of the 1960s across the world. A name so recognisable that transcends to cultural icon status.

So when news broke out about his assassination, this small suburb of Edappally — earlier known as Pallypattu Kavala — was thrown to sorrow. “In the early 1960s, the residents of the locality had come together to form a club. It was named after John F Kennedy following his assassination. Over time, the whole junction came to be known as Kennedy Mukku,” says Antony Paravara, a local politician and former councillor of the area.