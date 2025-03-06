A Muthuvan MalaDy: Birth control pill overuse hurts tribal community's numbers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Call it irony, a bitter twist of fate. Mala D birth control pills, supplied to women of the Muthuvan tribe in settlements in Munnar under the National Family Welfare Programme over three decades ago, are now posing a serious threat to the community’s numbers.
Reason: excessive use of the pills by women to prevent their periods. Why? To cater to outdated ideals.
The situation is especially grim in the Thayyanamkudy and Chinnaparakudy settlements within the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary. At present, the Muthuvan community in 13 settlements in Marayoor comprises 1,185 males and 1,165 females from 870 families. Of this, the Thayyanamkudy and Chinnaparakudy settlements together have just 36 families — a combined population of 104. Excessive consumption of the Mala D tablets has contributed to the declining population, a worrying trend noticeable in settlements like Nellipettikudy and Edamalakudy, too.
“We were first given these pills when the families here typically had 10 to 15 children each. But times have changed. One of the main reasons women continue taking the pills is the custom of moving to the ‘Valaaymapura’ (a separate hut) during menstruation. During that time, they are unable to take up household responsibilities, putting pressure on both women and men.
To avoid this, men encourage their wives to take the pills and even go to great lengths to obtain the tablets. Still, we lack a clear understanding of its long-term side effects,” said a tribal woman from Thayyanamkudy, wishing to stay anonymous.
Siby George, Reproductive and Child Health Officer, Idukki, said Mala D, initially supplied as part of population control efforts, is no longer recommended for tribal communities due to its long-term impact on population.
Call for study to determine pill overuse-population drop link
“In Idukki, the Muthuvan population is experiencing negative growth due to overuse. As a result, the health department has stopped supplying them in tribal settlements. However, the women are now sourcing the pills from neighbouring states,” Siby said.
The official supply cut off, Muthuvan men now travel to Tamil Nadu to procure the tablets, bypassing the strict instructions issued to medical stores in Kerala against selling them to tribal women.
Annalakshmi, an anganwadi teacher in Thayyanamkudy, said though awareness sessions are held to educate women on the dangers of overuse and the importance of maintaining proper menstruation cycles, most continue to pop the pills regularly. “The oral contraceptive helps maintain a regular menstrual cycle when taken as recommended. Excessive consumption disrupts this, delaying or even stopping menstruation altogether. This is why many Muthuvan tribal women take them daily; to avoid periods and having to move to the ‘Valaaymapura’,” said Annalakshmi.
Jolly P M, tribal extension officer, Marayoor, said a proper study is required to determine whether the pill overuse is the sole reason for the declining population. “The health department should take the initiative. Though the department has instructed medical shops not to sell the pills to tribal people, the latter manage to source them from other places,” Jolly said.
Siby said infertility is the biggest long-term consequence of pill overuse and poses a serious threat to the very existence of the community, besides increasing the risk of diseases.
He said awareness campaigns and health camps urging the women to stop using the pills have not borne fruit. “The matter will now be taken up at the state level to find a sustainable solution,” Siby said.
Mala D is an oral contraceptive pill used to prevent pregnancy. It works by inhibiting ovulation, thickening cervical mucus and altering the uterine lining. It is usually taken once a day.