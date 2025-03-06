A Muthuvan MalaDy: Birth control pill overuse hurts tribal community's numbers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Call it irony, a bitter twist of fate. Mala D birth control pills, supplied to women of the Muthuvan tribe in settlements in Munnar under the National Family Welfare Programme over three decades ago, are now posing a serious threat to the community’s numbers.

Reason: excessive use of the pills by women to prevent their periods. Why? To cater to outdated ideals.

The situation is especially grim in the Thayyanamkudy and Chinnaparakudy settlements within the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary. At present, the Muthuvan community in 13 settlements in Marayoor comprises 1,185 males and 1,165 females from 870 families. Of this, the Thayyanamkudy and Chinnaparakudy settlements together have just 36 families — a combined population of 104. Excessive consumption of the Mala D tablets has contributed to the declining population, a worrying trend noticeable in settlements like Nellipettikudy and Edamalakudy, too.

“We were first given these pills when the families here typically had 10 to 15 children each. But times have changed. One of the main reasons women continue taking the pills is the custom of moving to the ‘Valaaymapura’ (a separate hut) during menstruation. During that time, they are unable to take up household responsibilities, putting pressure on both women and men.

To avoid this, men encourage their wives to take the pills and even go to great lengths to obtain the tablets. Still, we lack a clear understanding of its long-term side effects,” said a tribal woman from Thayyanamkudy, wishing to stay anonymous.

Siby George, Reproductive and Child Health Officer, Idukki, said Mala D, initially supplied as part of population control efforts, is no longer recommended for tribal communities due to its long-term impact on population.

Call for study to determine pill overuse-population drop link

“In Idukki, the Muthuvan population is experiencing negative growth due to overuse. As a result, the health department has stopped supplying them in tribal settlements. However, the women are now sourcing the pills from neighbouring states,” Siby said.

The official supply cut off, Muthuvan men now travel to Tamil Nadu to procure the tablets, bypassing the strict instructions issued to medical stores in Kerala against selling them to tribal women.