Chakkittapara grama panchayat’s decision to shoot wild animals sparks row

KOZHIKODE: The forest department has sent a notice to the secretary of Chakkittapara grama panchayat seeking explanation on its controversial decision to shoot wild animals that enter human settlements.

On Wednesday, panchayat president K Sunil Kumar made the unusual announcement that Chakkittapara grama panchayat council has decided to shoot wild animals that enter human settlements within the panchayat, which is located in the hilly region of Kozhikode district and ruled by the LDF.

The panchayat council has decided to appoint 20 empanelled shooters for this purpose. In 2022, the state cabinet gave permission to local bodies to kill wild boars that damage agriculture and property, and endanger lives.

The cabinet also made it clear that killing other wild animals is illegal. The empanelled shooters for killing wild boars in the panchayats will be used for killing all wild animals that threaten the lives and properties of residents.

Sunil said that the decision was taken in the wake of increasing wildlife attacks and that they will fight legally to implement the decision.

“In a situation where wildlife attacks are rampant, humans cannot survive. According to the geography of the panchayat, 10 wards are surrounded by forests. Due to this, people are living in fear. The panchayat has decided to shoot wild animals after finding itself in a difficult situation,” said Sunil Kumar. He clarified that such a decision was taken in the interest of the people. Although it is illegal, it was a decision taken unanimously by all parties in the council.

He has also shared a video announcing the decision of the panchayat on his social media platforms.

Responding to the strange move from the local self-government body, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the panchayat’s decision was against the rules.

Soon after the announcement, the Kozhikode divisional forest officer U Ashique informed that the forest department has sent a notice to the panchayat authorities seeking explanation on the decision to kill wild animals on their own, breaching the laws.