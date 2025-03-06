CPM Kerala state conference opens with Karat’s call to resist ‘new fascism’

KOLLAM: The four-day 24th CPM State Conference began in Kerala on Thursday, with Politburo member Prakash Karat inaugurating the event at C. Kesavan Memorial Hall.

Slamming the UDF for its allegation that the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism, Karat countered that the real threat today is “new fascism” propagated by far-right governments worldwide, including the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

He defined this new fascism as one rooted in prejudice and discrimination against minorities and immigrants—an ideology the Left in Kerala has consistently opposed.

"UDF leader V.D. Satheesan claims that the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism. But what we are witnessing globally is a new form of fascism, distinct from classical fascism," Karat said.