CPM Kerala state conference opens with Karat’s call to resist ‘new fascism’

KOLLAM: The four-day 24th CPM State Conference began in Kerala on Thursday, with Politburo member Prakash Karat inaugurating the event at C. Kesavan Memorial Hall.
Slamming the UDF for its allegation that the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism, Karat countered that the real threat today is “new fascism” propagated by far-right governments worldwide, including the Narendra Modi-led Union government.
He defined this new fascism as one rooted in prejudice and discrimination against minorities and immigrants—an ideology the Left in Kerala has consistently opposed.
"UDF leader V.D. Satheesan claims that the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism. But what we are witnessing globally is a new form of fascism, distinct from classical fascism," Karat said.
"Far-right governments worldwide are targeting minorities and immigrants, and the Modi government is no different—it promotes a corporate-backed Hindutva agenda while attacking democratic rights. We have been resisting this and will continue to do so. Congress has no right to lecture us on how to fight fascism," he added.
Criticizing the Union government’s "Hindutva-corporate nexus" and its "authoritarian character," Karat asserted that Kerala, under the Left Democratic Front (LDF), remains a stronghold against the BJP’s corporate hindutva policies.
He claimed that the BJP suffered electoral setbacks in the last Lok Sabha elections due to resistance from Left and democratic forces, which temporarily stalled its attempts to amend the Constitution.
“Under the Modi government, public assets have been aggressively privatized, corporate favoritism has increased, ‘One Nation, One Election’ is being pushed, and workers’ rights are being eroded through the new labor code. We must fight back. Trade unions are already planning a general strike against these attacks,” Karat said in his inaugural address.
Touching upon global developments, he warned of the rise of far-right forces worldwide, citing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election bid and the growing influence of right-wing parties in Europe.
“Trump behaves like a 19th-century imperialist—he even laid claims over Greenland, which belongs to Denmark. Alarmingly, our Prime Minister exhibits similar tendencies. Earlier, India consistently supported the Palestinian cause, but the Modi government has now facilitated arms exports to Israel—an unprecedented move that mirrors the foreign policy shifts of far-right regimes,” Karat alleged.
A total of 530 delegates are attending the conference, including 486 representatives from various districts and 44 guests from outside Kerala.
CPM Central Committee member A.K. Balan presided over the event, while reception committee chairperson K.N. Balagopal highlighted Kollam’s historical significance. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Politburo members Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali, B.V. Raghavulu, Ashok Dhawale, M.A. Baby, A. Vijayaraghavan, and other senior leaders, were also present.