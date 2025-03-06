ED raids SDPI offices at two locations in Kerala

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) offices in Kerala on Thursday as part of a nationwide search operation. The raids took place at SDPI offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram.

According to sources, ED officials from New Delhi and Chennai conducted the raid, with assistance from the ED Kochi unit. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel provided security for the raiding team.

ED has seized several registers, booklets, and bank documents following the search, which started at around 9 am. The search will continue on Friday.

ED has been conducting searches at SDPI offices in 14 locations across 10 states since the morning. The search was conducted following the arrest of SDPI national president MK Faizy earlier in the week.

ED New Delhi filed a case against Faizy under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2023. The allegation is that SDPI received funds from the Popular Front of India (PFI) from within India and abroad via illegal channels. These funds were used for various political activities.

The Union government has already imposed a ban on PFI for allegedly engaging in anti-national activities. Even though it was claimed that SDPI is a political wing of PFI, the party leadership denied any links between the two entities.