German band sways Kerala with historic European folk music

And how would you describe your music to someone who has never heard it before?

Bjorn: I would say we take traditional songs and old tunes, and make our own arrangements. We find the feeling of these tunes and try to adjust them to the contemporary times. Then, we combine the old music with the modern. The style is called early music and folk music. It’s like the music for dancing, celebrations and being happy. But we also like to arrange serious songs to relax and go deep within searching for the meaning. Ultimately, we like to mix different styles from different centuries and cultures. For example, now we have the opportunity to get into the Indian style of music and to find inspiration to create more.

Anna: Even in Germany it’s difficult to explain. Because people think we are classical musicians, but we are not. We call ourselves a band because we arrange and we improvise. So improvisation is a big part of our music. But people have to listen to us to get to know what we do.

Could you walk us through your creative process?

Anna: Well, sometimes it depends on the programme. Say an event for the ‘Thirty Years War’ of Germany (1618 to 1648). We will select music for that. And there was this big Luther Reformation jubilee — 500 years of the division of the church into Catholic and Protestant. So we made a programme on Luther (Martin Luther) songs. The process is we meet a lot, we try a lot, and we put some in the bin.

Bjorn: It’s chaotic. We don’t have a leader, so everyone can say what they want. And that’s a big problem (laughs). We discuss a lot, and sometimes we are only discussing. However, it’s a very creative way of finding a good solution.

How do you feel about performing in Kerala?

Bjorn: It’s very amazing to play our music in India because it’s a completely different area and culture. Here, I can’t sing like in Germany. We were at a dancing festival in Thiruvananthapuram, and I saw Indian dance (Bharatnatyam). It’s a combination of acting and dancing. And it was inspiring also for my singing. When I sing now, I always think about this dance.

Anna: Also, I wonder how Indian people will feel when they listen to our music. Because it’s a rare genre even in Europe. What we do is very niche — it’s a quite small scene. I sometimes think early music is more connected to pop, modern music than to classical music. So if you listen to a lot of pop music, I think you can find elements in the early music.

Benjamin: We started from Germany, where the weather was at minus 10 degrees. Here, it’s 35 degrees. And in our concert, we have some songs like ‘Alas’, or ‘Cold Winter’. What will Indian people imagine when we sing about the cold winter? We are a little bit unsure, but let’s see.