Going global and retaining Left character: CPM walks tightrope

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eyeing global, while still retaining its Leftist character would be the focus of the CPM-led government in the coming days. Reorienting itself so as not to sound redundant, the leadership has set its eyes on international standards for taking the ‘new Kerala’ forward.

The ‘Novel Paths for a New Kerala’ document to be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the CPM state conference on Thursday would touch upon measures to elevate the state to international standards, on various parameters. While taking forward the efforts to attract private investment, it will also chart out the course forward.

Wooing investors and ensuring physical and social infrastructure without compromising on welfare benefits would be the crux of the document. Reviewing the progress of the new Kerala document presented at the last state conference, Pinarayi will also present key projects — to be showcased as mega events — to be completed in the coming 10 months. The idea is to set a blueprint for the realisation of a third consecutive Left government in the state.

The concept would be to ensure physical and social infrastructure equivalent to that of Scandinavian countries, while following the successful economic development models implemented in China and South Korea. A slew of initiatives like going elderly friendly, too, are expected to be part of the idea.

“The Kerala model has established itself as a success story. The Left is now looking at new forms of industrialisation so as to cash in on locked-in capital. We have the potential to negotiate European capitalism, without cutting down on welfare benefits. The new document will focus on these aspects,” a Left leader pointed out.