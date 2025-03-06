KSPCB to run audits to ensure 30 per cent plastic recycling policy from April 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to mitigate the growing concern of plastic pollution, the state government is gearing up to roll out a ‘polluters-pay’ policy to enforce extended producer responsibility (EPR).

According to Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) data, around 345 brand owners, producers and importers in the state have registered on the EPR portal.

The central ministry of environment, forest and climate change notified ‘Guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastic Packaging’ amending the Plastic Waste Management Rules on February 16, 2022. Subsequently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) developed the centralised EPR portal for plastic packaging in accordance with provisions of the notified EPR guidelines.

The ministry has mandated that beverage makers use 30% recycled plastic in rigid packaging, like PET bottles, from April 1, 2025, followed by annual increments of 10% to reach 60% by financial year 2028-29.

According to PCB authorities, the registration of EPR began in 2022 and the enforcement of the 30% recycling policy will help with enforcement of EPR in the state.

“We will be launching a comprehensive audit of brand owners, recyclers and manufacturers registered on the portal. Those who have registered in the EPR portal are already aware of the rules and they are bound to follow them from April 1,” said the official. The CPCB has trained officials on carrying out the auditing.