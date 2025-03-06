Lakeside waterlogging: High-level meet decides to take up Vembanad desilting

KOCHI: An online meeting convened by Industries Minister P Rajeeve to discuss severe waterlogging along the banks of the Vembanad in Ernakulam district has decided to expedite steps to remove silt and sediment accumulated on the lake bed. TNIE had highlighted the trials and tribulations of lakeside communities in a report on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by elected representatives and top officials, decided to implement short-term and long-term projects to avoid waterlogging. The local self-government department joint director will ensure availability of funds from panchayats.

Rajeeve will hold discussions with the Cochin Port Authority on conducting dredging operations to remove the silt and sediment. The government will urge port authorities to start dredging in the notified areas immediately.

Talks will be held with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on utilising the dredged sand for its projects. The possibility of using the sand to develop an artificial beach in Chellanam will also be explored.

The meeting also decided to highlight the waterlogging as a fallout of climate change and seek assistance from the Centre. The irrigation department has been directed to avail `5 crore and complete installation of sluice gates to control water ingress from Vembanad Lake.

The minister directed officials to present project proposals for installation of sluice gates to the disaster management authority within 10 days. The district administration will coordinate the departments of disaster management, fisheries, irrigation, local self government, the Goshree Island Development Authority and water authority to mitigate the impact of waterlogging.

Steps will be taken to provide compensation for houses of riparian residents damaged from waterlogging.

Tahsildars and village officers will be responsible for identification of beneficiaries. The meeting also decided to consider the Kerala Disaster Management Authority’s proposal to conduct an hydraulic study of the riparian habitat.

District collector N S K Umesh said medical camps will be held in affected local-body areas considering the pollution of water sources due to saline water ingress. A proposal will be submitted to the government to consider the families affected by the Punargeham project for rehabilitation.

The irrigation department said a proposal has been submitted to split the Rs 4.85 crore project for construction of a retaining wall and two sluice gates into three projects.