Man held for abetting wife, children’s suicide near Ettumanoor in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Nearly a week after a 43-year-old woman and her two daughters killed themselves by jumping in front of a train at Parolikkal near Ettumanoor, the police on Wednesday arrested the woman’s husband on charges of abetment to suicide. Noby Luckose, 44, a native of Thodupuzha, has been booked in connection with the deaths of his wife, Shiny Kuriakose, 43, and their daughters, Aleena, 11, and Ivana, 10.

According to Kottayam district police chief A Shahul Hameed, Shiny had filed a domestic violence case against Noby in June last year. She had also approached a court in Ettumanoor seeking custody of their children. The couple has a son, who is studying in Class IX.

Shiny and her daughters were found dead on the railway tracks last Friday. Reports suggest that they took the extreme step following a prolonged family dispute. Following the incident, Noby faced the ire of Shiny’s relatives and local residents when he arrived for the funeral. Anticipating possible attacks against him, police provided him with security during the funeral proceedings.

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the district police chief to investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths and submit a detailed report. It also cited media reports alleging that Shiny had been physically assaulted by Noby when he returned home from abroad.