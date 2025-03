KOTTAYAM: Long before the advent of paper, Kerala had an elaborate method for preserving ancient knowledge and wisdom. The ancient people collected leaves of palm trees, dried them and etched letters onto them using a stylus, ‘narayam.’ The well-crafted palm-leaf manuscripts (thaliyola) are not just records, but rather bridges that connect the past and the present.

The discovery of a large collection of such manuscripts at the Kumaranalloor Devi temple, in Kottayam, has opened up a treasure trove of insights into the rich cultural heritage of Kerala, especially Central Travancore.

The documents and ‘thaaliyola grantha’ (books made from palm-leaf manuscripts) were recovered from the attic of the temple office last year. After a nearly year-long dedicated effort, with the help of an epigraphist, temple authorities salvaged nearly 37,200 leaves, marking one of the largest recoveries of manuscripts from a temple in India.

Believed to be three centuries old, they shed light on life and times during the royal era. According to temple authorities, the collection includes temple documents, information on rites and rituals performed at the temple, details of ‘Brahmini pattu’-- a traditional style of devotional singing at temples, scores of title deeds from the region, revenue records, account details, communication notes, and so on.

Some of the documents have proved difficult to decipher due to the use of ancient scripts such as Vattezhuthu and Kolezhuthu. Thus far, only 10% of the documents have been analysed.