Walayar sisters’ parents named accused in three more cases

KOCHI: The CBI on Wednesday arraigned the parents of Walayar sisters in three more cases for abetting the minors’ sexual abuse and alleged suicide. Earlier, CBI had arraigned the parents- mother and stepfather in six cases.

The central agency on Wednesday filed a report before the CBI Court in Kochi for arraigning parents as accused. These cases were earlier closed following the deaths of Pradeep Kumar, a close associate of the parents, and Madhu M alias Kutty Madhu, a cousin of the victims.

However, CBI in its investigation found that the parents of the victims abetted sexual harassment and suicide in these cases also. Thus the parents are now accused in nine cases.

CBI probe found that the couple played an active role in abetting and facilitating the crime, as well as engaging in wilful negligence as parents - offences punishable under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

CBI also filed petitions seeking further investigation in these three cases. Considering the petition, the court permitted the CBI to conduct further investigation into one case in which Kutty Madhu is accused.

The decision on allowing further investigation in the remaining two cases will be taken on March 25. After further investigation, the CBI will file chargesheets in these cases.

Meanwhile, CBI has also filed a report in the court to arraign parents of the victims as accused in two cases involving an under-aged accused. These cases are currently under consideration by the Juvenile Justice Board, Palakkad.