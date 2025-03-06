When kidnap victim turned out to be a ‘glittering’ fraud

This one might seem like a film script: a routine police probe into an abduction case in Aluva unexpectedly uncovers a web of financial fraud spanning several states.
The victim here, initially believed to be the kidnapping target, eventually turned out to be a wanted fraudster involved in cheating cases across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
The case came to light on January 26, when Sashi, a 63-year-old lottery vendor from Kurumassery, witnessed a disturbing scene near the Aluva District Hospital. A seven-member gang was seen attempting to shove two men into separate cars.
Amidst the melee, one person managed to escape, while the other was forcefully taken into a blue-coloured vehicle. Sashi dialled 112, alerting the police.
Within minutes, the alert was relayed to the Aluva police station, and the officers of Ernakulam rural police chief and the district range DIG’s office. “We contacted the witness and rushed to the scene. An FIR was registered, and the alert was sent to all nearby police stations,” a senior officer says.
District rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena swiftly formed two teams to identify the vehicles and suspects. “One team was sent to the hospital area where the incident took place. Another one was sent to conduct checks in isolated places near Aluva,” says an officer, who was part of the probe.
“While scanning the area where the abduction had occurred, we found an abandoned bag containing some replica ornaments. We then checked for CCTV cameras and spotted one just opposite the road where the abduction took place.”
By noon, the police identified the registration number of the blue car. Efforts to contact its owner were unsuccessful, prompting officers to track the associated phone number.
Details of the vehicle were shared with all nearby police stations, leading to a breakthrough within hours. By 1pm, a police team intercepted the car in Uliyannoor, followed shortly by the second vehicle.
Seven men were arrested: Althaf Azeez, Adil Azeez, Hydrose, Fasil, Muhammad Amal, Muhammad Arif Khan, and Shijo Jose, all from Aluva and nearby areas.
The police also rescued the victim, Gommaya, a Karnataka native. When officers checked Althaf’s mobile phone records, they discovered he had contacted Gommaya’s father and demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom.
It was also found that one of the accused had contacted a police officer at another station, who, unaware of the case, directed Althaf to present Gommaya in that station.
As the investigation progressed, a shocking revelation emerged. “Althaf claimed that he came in contact with Gommaya in December 2024. Gommaya told him that while digging his land, a large chunk of gold was recovered. He was ready to sell it at a meagre price,” says the officer.
“Althaf purchased the ‘gold’ for Rs 3 lakh, but later realised that the metal was brass. When he demanded his money back, Gommaya refused.”
Althaf and his friends devised a plan to lure Gommaya to Aluva. As part of the plan, one of Althaf’s friends contacted Gommaya, expressing interest in purchasing gold. They decided to meet at the Aluva railway station.
Upon arrival, Gommaya and his friend were picked up by Althaf’s friend and dropped near the district hospital, where the rest of the gang was waiting.
The twist in the tale came when the police did a background check on Gommaya. “We discovered that he was wanted in cheating cases in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,” says Aluva Station House Officer M M Manjudas.
“We contacted the Karnataka police and found that an arrest warrant was pending against him. He had duped several people with fake gold. The next day, Karnataka officers arrived in Aluva and arrested Gommaya. He has been remanded in judicial custody.”
Althaf and his friends were also remanded, but later released on bail. “Instead of resorting to abduction or similar retaliatory action, they should have reported the fraud to the police,” says Manjudas.
He notes that these types of scams are becoming increasingly common. “People should understand that no one would sell gold at a dirt-cheap price. Financial frauds – not just cybercrimes – are also on the rise,” Manjudas cautions.