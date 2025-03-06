When kidnap victim turned out to be a ‘glittering’ fraud

This one might seem like a film script: a routine police probe into an abduction case in Aluva unexpectedly uncovers a web of financial fraud spanning several states.

The victim here, initially believed to be the kidnapping target, eventually turned out to be a wanted fraudster involved in cheating cases across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The case came to light on January 26, when Sashi, a 63-year-old lottery vendor from Kurumassery, witnessed a disturbing scene near the Aluva District Hospital. A seven-member gang was seen attempting to shove two men into separate cars.

Amidst the melee, one person managed to escape, while the other was forcefully taken into a blue-coloured vehicle. Sashi dialled 112, alerting the police.

Within minutes, the alert was relayed to the Aluva police station, and the officers of Ernakulam rural police chief and the district range DIG’s office. “We contacted the witness and rushed to the scene. An FIR was registered, and the alert was sent to all nearby police stations,” a senior officer says.

District rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena swiftly formed two teams to identify the vehicles and suspects. “One team was sent to the hospital area where the incident took place. Another one was sent to conduct checks in isolated places near Aluva,” says an officer, who was part of the probe.

“While scanning the area where the abduction had occurred, we found an abandoned bag containing some replica ornaments. We then checked for CCTV cameras and spotted one just opposite the road where the abduction took place.”