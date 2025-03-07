Bringing Aithihyamala to life

From childhood, Binu C Madhavan had a deep love for comics. With a talent for drawing and a fascination with comic characters, he spent his leisure time creating comic stories using pencil and pen sketches. Now he is set to launch a series of graphic stories based on Aithihyamala.

“From a young age, I used to think and imagine comic characters,” says Binu, a guest lecturer in the department of applied arts at RLV College, Tripunithura.

“I wrote stories and translated them into pictures as well. As I was trained in sketching, I found it amusing as well as productive.”

When he learned about an Aithihyamala project by students at the College of Teacher Education in Tripunithura, Binu decided to sketch the characters in it.

“This Aithihyamala series was prepared by a few students of Prof. Rajeev Puliyoor. I collected the script from the students and started sketching the characters. It took around two to three months to complete Aithihyamala Chitrakadha,” says Binu.

Rajeev Puliyoor, who is now principal of the College of Teacher Education in Nedumkandam, says these stories were curated by the students as part of an assignment.

“I used to teach at the College of Teacher Education, Tripunithura. That’s when I asked the B.Ed students to prepare stories based on Aithihyamala, which was part of their syllabus,” he recalls.

“They delved into its roots, did thorough research and developed stories. The Malayalam teachers edited them. Later, we asked Binu to turn them into graphic stories.”