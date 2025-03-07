Cheemeni man executed in UAE for killing Tirur resident

KASARGOD: Muraleedharan P V, 43, son of Kesavan of Podavor in Kayyur Cheemeni grama panchayat, Kasaragod, was executed by the UAE authorities along with a Kannur native Muhammed Rinash, 29. Both were sentenced in two separate murder cases.

The UAE authorities informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the execution. The case against Muraleedharan was that he was involved in murdering Moideen, a resident of Tirur, Malappuram, and burying him in the desert. The incident took place at Al Ain in 2009.

Janaki V V, the mother of Muraleedharan, told media that her son had gone to UAE in 2006 and last contacted her on February 14, 2025. While working in the UAE, he used to call her twice a week. She mentioned that he was involved in a case in 2009, and she has not met him since.

She also revealed that she later learned that he had confessed to the crime to the authorities in UAE. Muraleedharan travelled to Al Ain in UAE to work as a driver, following in the footsteps of his father, Kesavan T V, who was also employed as a driver in the UAE. Kesavan met his son in prison several times. The family had tried to get a pardon from the family of the person who died.

Saumya, the sister of Muraleedharan, stated that he had called home on the evening of February 14 and informed them about the execution plan, but when the family reached out to the embassy for confirmation, they were not provided with any official information regarding the matter, leaving them in uncertainty until they recently came to know about the execution.

His father made many efforts to secure his release. He left the UAE a few years ago and is at home, said Shobhana V K, Kayyur Cheemeni grama panchayat member.

Muraleedharan, the elder son of Kesavan and Janaki, has two siblings, Saumya and Mukesh.