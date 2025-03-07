Daily power use in Kerala crosses 100 million units in summer of ‘25

KOCHI: As summer sets in, daily power consumption in the state has crossed the 100-million mark. As per the data with the KSEB, Kerala consumed 100.78 million units (MU) of power on March 4. The next day, March 5, daily consumption rose to 101.73 MU.

Daily power consumption had crossed 100 million units for the first time in the state’s history on March 11, 2024, and record consumption of 115.96 MU was recorded on May 3, 2024.

KSEB authorities said there is no power crisis in Kerala as power purchase arrangements have been made foreseeing the skyrocketing demand.

KSEB prepared to meet peak hour demand of 6,200 MW

With mercury levels soaring — maximum temperature in most parts of the state was between 33 and 380C on Wednesday, March 5 – more consumers have started using air conditioners during night hours, creating a second peak at 10.30pm. For the KSEB, the conventional peak consumption hours are between 6pm and 10pm.

However, in recent years, there has been a rise in consumption between 10pm and 2am. On Wednesday, maximum demand in the first peak period was recorded as 4,933 MW at 7.35pm, and in the second as 5,160 MW at 10.30pm. Peak demand in the state had set a record on May 2, 2024, soaring to 5,854 MW, and leading to tripping of transformers and snapping of power lines across Kerala.

Foreseeing the soaring demand this summer, the KSEB has ensured availability of additional power. Top officials said the board has made arrangements to meet a peak hour demand of 6,200 MW this season. It expects the peak demand to cross 5,180 MW by March-end.