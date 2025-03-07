Easy money, peasy trouble: How Kerala youths fall prey to 'mule' scams

How it works

Explaining the modus operandi of this new fraud, a top police officer says the fraudsters typically approach victims through social media ads or direct inquiries, offering lucrative part-time or online jobs with attractive pay/commissions.

However, they rarely provide clear details about the work. Sometimes, they weave convincing stories, such as needing staff for share trading or marketing transactions. Once they gain the victim’s trust, they demand personal bank and UPI account details.

“The scam involves transferring large sums of money into the victim’s account and instructing them to send it to designated accounts while deducting a commission. Tempted by seemingly easy income, many victims comply without questioning the legality of these transactions,” the officer notes.

“Young individuals often fall into these traps, sometimes unknowingly becoming part of fraudulent networks. Many might be unaware of the illegal activities they are aiding.”

All such cyber frauds share a common red flag — demands to transfer money into private accounts. “This is often the first sign of a scam,” says South Zone IG S Syamsundar.

“The scammers select their prey randomly, either by collecting details from various sources or by tricking victims into sharing their own information.”

Syamsundar tells TNIE that he himself received at least 10 such calls over the past couple of months.

He adds that many youths fall into such traps despite knowing the risks and the actual purpose behind these transactions. “Fraudsters often target individuals with lower incomes, who are more likely to fall for such schemes,” he says.

The ease of opening bank accounts has also contributed to this issue. Fraudsters exploit this by creating accounts using fake documents and operating them for a short period before abandoning them when KYC (Know Your Customer) verification becomes due.

“Some bank managers allegedly facilitate these frauds. We are closely monitoring their involvement,” says Syamsundar.