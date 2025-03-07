ED raids SDPI offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided two offices of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the state on Thursday as part of its nationwide search operations. The raids were held at SDPI offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram.

According to sources, the raid was conducted by ED officials who arrived from New Delhi and Chennai. The officials from the ED Kochi unit assisted in the search. CRPF personnel provided security cover to the raiding team. ED seized several registers, booklets and bank documents following the search that started around 9 am. The search will continue on Friday.

ED has been conducting searches at SDPI offices at 14 locations in 10 states since Thursday morning. The search was conducted following the arrest of SDPI national president M K Faizy earlier in the week. ED New Delhi had filed a case against Faizy under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2023.

The allegation is that SDPI received funds from the Popular Front of India (PFI) from within India and abroad via illegal channels. These funds were used for various political activities.