Ernakulam General Hospital’s ‘Bookstander’ libraries offering hope and companionship

KOCHI: The healing power of words is perhaps all that matters!
Consider this. Nearly 200 books went missing from the newly launched ‘Bookstanders,’ at Ernakulam General Hospital, but no one is complaining. Rather, the authorities of Ernakulam Public Library are set to hand over another set of 100 books to the small library units set up at various hospital blocks, despite acute fund shortage.
Patients, their bystanders, and staff of the hospital have all taken to the initiative. And, the many genre of books available within reach have come as a relief, particularly for patients, especially those with severe ailments. So much so that many take the tomes along with them upon being referred to another hospital or discharged.
“We’re not concerned,” retorted K P Ajith Kumar, secretary of the library, which tied up with the hospital to set up the first ‘Bookstander’ at the trauma block last July. Very soon, Bookstanders were added to the cancer and super-speciality blocks.
“In fact, the books are in great demand now. We’ve contributed nearly 450 books worth around Rs 30,000. While a registry is kept for hospital staff, patients don’t need to register. While most of the books are returned, some aren’t. But we’re not concerned. We’ll be handing over another 100 books by the end of March. However, funds are a problem, and we’ve asked all members to chip in,” a beaming Kumar said.
In fact, hospital authorities vouch that books have come to be a vital component for many patients. ‘Bookstander, a bystander to luminous life,’ reads the welcoming tag line on a banner at the cancer ward. ‘The Power of Now’ by Eckhart Tolle, ‘When Cancer Tells a Tale’ by Dr E Narayanankutty Warrier, ‘Prakasham Parathunna Penkutty’ by T Padmanabhan, ‘Woman at Point Zero’ by Nawal El Saadawi, ‘Pathiravum Pakalvelichavum’ by M T Vasudevan Nair, ‘Happiness is your Creation’ by Swami Rama, among others, adorn the shelves there.
“With the help of the aptly named Bookstander, books have turned into another bystander of patients. We mostly have books on light-hearted subjects, that patients can easily leaf through, thin books, around 100 pages long, and works of popular authors.
This approach has ensured acceptance. Following the hearty response, we’re now going to set up another ‘Bookstander’ at the palliative care section,” hospital superintendent Dr Shahir Shah told TNIE.
The Bookstanders are also a favourite of bystanders. “Bystanders have much free time and they can retire into the reading room to get themselves engaged. The library units have all genres of books, including children’s books. Often, mothers, who accompany their children at the orthopedic ward, take the books to read stories out to them,” said Bibi Rajesh, hospital PRO.
“When I learned about my medical condition one day, my life turned upside down. Only those who pass through the stage can relate to it. There is strange void that develops. That’s when I started reading books and gradually began to find the zest for living.
Keeping oneself motivated is also important for recovery, and I source my motivation from the world of books. Now I’m on the path of recovery,” said Dhanya (name changed), a 36-year-old woman from Chengannur, who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
Impact on patients
Books provide emotional support, helping patients cope with stress, ailments
Light-hearted and short books are chosen to ensure easy reading and accessibility
Many patients find renewed motivation for recovery through reading