Ernakulam General Hospital’s ‘Bookstander’ libraries offering hope and companionship

KOCHI: The healing power of words is perhaps all that matters!

Consider this. Nearly 200 books went missing from the newly launched ‘Bookstanders,’ at Ernakulam General Hospital, but no one is complaining. Rather, the authorities of Ernakulam Public Library are set to hand over another set of 100 books to the small library units set up at various hospital blocks, despite acute fund shortage.

Patients, their bystanders, and staff of the hospital have all taken to the initiative. And, the many genre of books available within reach have come as a relief, particularly for patients, especially those with severe ailments. So much so that many take the tomes along with them upon being referred to another hospital or discharged.

“We’re not concerned,” retorted K P Ajith Kumar, secretary of the library, which tied up with the hospital to set up the first ‘Bookstander’ at the trauma block last July. Very soon, Bookstanders were added to the cancer and super-speciality blocks.

“In fact, the books are in great demand now. We’ve contributed nearly 450 books worth around Rs 30,000. While a registry is kept for hospital staff, patients don’t need to register. While most of the books are returned, some aren’t. But we’re not concerned. We’ll be handing over another 100 books by the end of March. However, funds are a problem, and we’ve asked all members to chip in,” a beaming Kumar said.

In fact, hospital authorities vouch that books have come to be a vital component for many patients. ‘Bookstander, a bystander to luminous life,’ reads the welcoming tag line on a banner at the cancer ward. ‘The Power of Now’ by Eckhart Tolle, ‘When Cancer Tells a Tale’ by Dr E Narayanankutty Warrier, ‘Prakasham Parathunna Penkutty’ by T Padmanabhan, ‘Woman at Point Zero’ by Nawal El Saadawi, ‘Pathiravum Pakalvelichavum’ by M T Vasudevan Nair, ‘Happiness is your Creation’ by Swami Rama, among others, adorn the shelves there.