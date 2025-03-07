Fight ends in vain, Kerala native executed in UAE

KOZHIKODE: For eight months, Laila ceaselessly knocked on doors, seeking help to save her son, Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu, who was imprisoned in the UAE. Despite the Nettur, Thalassery resident’s relentless efforts, her son, along with Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil, was executed by Emirati authorities for separate murder cases. On Thursday, Rinash was laid to rest in Abu Dhabi, with his grief-stricken mother and three brothers present for the last rites.

The Indian embassy received official information about the execution on February 28. A day before his execution, Rinash made an emotional phone call to his mother, crying and pleading for his life. Unaware that it would be their final conversation, Laila reassured him, promising to do everything in her power to bring him back. But her desperate promise remained unfulfilled as Rinash was executed the very next day. Rinash’s burial marked the end of a desperate struggle, leaving Laila and her family to grieve a loss they had fought so hard to prevent.

Laila left no stone unturned in her attempt to save her son. From appealing to the prime minister to reaching out to political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Panakkad Thangal, she sought the intervention of influential figures. She exhausted all possible avenues, pleading for mercy. Each day was a battle, and every moment was spent in pursuit of deliverance for her son.

“I visited Dubai twice for this case. I have seen the pain of Laila, who somehow wanted to save her son. With no money, Laila begged people to get her air tickets to Dubai to see her son. Every time I went to Dubai, Laila wanted to accompany me. Since we have no rights to handle cases there--only Arab advocates can represent clients--we could not afford the fees of an Arab advocate, who charges lakhs,” K A Latheef, who worked on behalf of Laila, said.