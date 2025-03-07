‘If unresisted, Modi government will turn fully fascist’: Prakash Karat

KOLLAM: Amid the ongoing debate over fascism, CPM politburo coordinator Prakash Karat said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been displaying fascistic tendencies, and if unresisted, could evolve into full-fledged fascism.
Inaugurating the 24th state conference of the CPM in Kollam on Thursday, Karat dismissed Congress’ claim that the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism. Accusing the Congress of playing cheap politics, the CPM veteran asserted that the party does not need a certificate from Congress on how to combat the BJP and RSS. “Congress leader V D Satheesan claims the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism.
But what we are witnessing globally is a neo-fascism distinct from classical fascism. Far-right governments worldwide are targeting minorities and immigrants, and the Modi government is no different. It promotes a corporate-backed Hindutva agenda while attacking democratic rights. Congress has no right to lecture us on how to fight fascism,” Karat said while inaugurating the delegate conference at C Kesavan Memorial Hall.
He also criticised the Union government for its “Hindutva corporatism” and authoritarianism, asserting that Kerala remains a strong bulwark against the Centre’s policies.
He credited resistance from Left and democratic forces for the BJP’s electoral setbacks in the last Lok Sabha elections, which, he claimed, temporarily stalled its attempts to amend the Constitution. “In the existing political scenario, Kerala stands at the forefront of the struggle against Hindutva-corporate regime and in defence of democracy, secularism, and federalism,” he said
“Under the Modi government, public assets have been aggressively privatised, corporate favouritism has increased, ‘One Nation, One Election’ is being pushed, and workers’ rights are being eroded by the new labour codes. We must fight back. Trade unions are already planning a general strike against these attacks,” he said.
Touching on global developments, Karat warned of the rise of far-right forces, citing Donald Trump’s re-election as US president and the growing influence of right-wing parties in Europe.
“Trump has displayed imperialist tendencies. He even staked claim on Greenland, a Danish territory. Alarmingly, Modi exhibits similar traits. Earlier, India consistently supported the Palestinian cause, but the Modi government has now facilitated arms exports to Israel, an unprecedented move that mirrors the foreign policy shifts of far-right regimes,” he said.
The conference began with senior central committee member A K Balan hoisting the party flag. Balan presided over the inaugural function. Senior politburo members, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali, B V Raghavulu, Ashok Dhawale, M A Baby, and A Vijayaraghavan, along with other senior leaders attended the delegate conference.
Following the inaugural session, CPM state secretary M V Govindan presented the party’s organisational working report. CM Pinarayi introduced the party document on New Kerala.
A total of 530 delegates are attending the conference, including 486 representatives from various districts and 44 guests from outside Kerala. The conference will conclude on Sunday with the election of the new state secretary and the state committee.