KOLLAM: Accusing the Muslim League of aligning with “religious extremist elements”, the CPM has warned the party of mass erosion of its popular base if the ties are not abandoned. The working report presented by CPM state secretary M V Govindan at the 24th state conference on Thursday is also critical of the Congress for “shifting” votes in favour of the BJP.

“The Muslim League leadership is taking its rank and file into the hands of the Muslim extremist elements like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI,” the report said.

Minority politics is moving towards a new phase. Earlier, the League’s approach was to take all religious organisations along with it. However, that has changed.

“Now, the League is aligining with Jamaat-e-Islami, which wants to establish a religious state, and the SDPI. These two outfits and the RSS are two sides of the same coin. Earlier, the two outfits used to field their own candidates in elections. However, that changed and they are now voting for the UDF. This alliance with the religious extremist organisations would destroy the base of the League and the UDF,” it said.

The report claimed that it was the CPM’s growing acceptance and influence among the Muslim community that has forced the League and the “religious extremist outfits” to change their strategy. “We now have greater influence among the secular sections in the Muslim community,” it said.

The working report also claimed a change of pattern in the electoral relations between the Congress and the RSS-BJP.

“Earlier, the RSS-BJP used to shift their votes for Congress candidates, now the Congress has started transferring votes to BJP candidates. This trend was evident in Thrissur in the last Lok Sabha elections,” it said.

Congress votes were transferred to BJP candidates in several places in the recent local body by-elections, it alleged. The BJP is trying to divide Kerala, and is encouraging communal politics.

“The emergence of CASA is an example. It has the support of the RSS, and is formed to cultivate enmity between minority communities,” the report said.

The report categorically stated that party workers should not indulge in partnership deals in the real estate sector.