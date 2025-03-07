Kerala Cricket Association, CMS College join hands to build new cricket stadium

KOTTAYAM: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has signed an MoU with CMS College management to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium on the college campus in Kottayam. The initiative will provide the district with a BCCI-standard first-class cricket ground, elevating its status as a premier cricketing venue in Kerala.

As per the agreement, CMS College will allocate its existing ground to KCA for a period of 30 years. This follows similar projects undertaken by KCA in St Xavier’s College, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, and SD College, Alappuzha, where high-quality cricket grounds have been developed.

In the first phase of construction, the facility will include a cricket ground, pavilion, sprinkler system, indoor and outdoor practice facilities, a modern gymnasium, and a football ground. The total project cost is estimated at `14 crore. The second phase of development will be having floodlights, enhancing the venue’s capabilities for hosting day-night matches.

The agreement was signed by KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar and CMS College manager Rt. Rev. Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian (Bishop, CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese) in the presence of Rev Jijil Jacob, treasurer, Madhya Kerala Diocese, Rev. Aniyan K Paul, clergy secretary, Dr Anju Susan George, principal in-charge), Dr Reenu Jacob, vice- principal, Dr Charles A Joseph, HoD, Physical Education, CMS College, and others.

The construction is set to commence by the end of April and is expected to be completed within a year. Upon completion, the CMS Cricket Stadium will serve as a competent venue for BCCI first-class matches, including the prestigious Ranji Trophy. The stadium will also provide specialised training facilities for young cricketers in Kottayam district, enabling them to enhance their skills and compete in top-tier tournaments.

KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar stated that the CMS Cricket Stadium stands as a testament to the association’s commitment to the extensive development of cricket in Kerala.