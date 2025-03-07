Kerala proposes ambitious roadmap to attract private investment across key sectors

KOLLAM: The Kerala government is set to woo more private investment, not just in the higher education sector but across industries, tourism, and infrastructure, as part of its ambitious development agenda.

The New Kerala document, presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the CPM state conference in Kollam on Thursday, outlines a slew of reforms aimed at boosting the state's overall growth.

A major thrust has been placed on transforming the higher education sector through resource mobilisation from Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) and ensuring international standards in institutions. The document also proposes setting up research facilities through public-private partnerships, establishing centres of excellence, and providing scholarships and financial assistance to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"The protection of the elderly, who constitute around 18% of the state's population, should be taken up as an important agenda. A working plan for the same needs to be formulated. Elderly neighbourhood groups and clubs should be strengthened," the document states.

In the welfare sector, the policy proposes hiking welfare pensions, ensuring their timely distribution, and even extending pensions to housewives.

The health sector reforms include the establishment of dialysis units at taluk hospitals, a structured system for early disease detection in collaboration with the private sector, and the creation of organ transplant institutes. Research in traditional and indigenous medical knowledge has also been prioritised.

Special attention has been given to industrial and tourism infrastructure, with a focus on Vizhinjam Port-based development, logistics parks, dedicated industrial zones, warehousing corporations, and overall capital region development. The document reaffirms efforts to push forward major infrastructure projects, including SilverLine and the Sabarimala airport.

The policy also emphasises fostering new start-ups and generating one lakh employment opportunities, alongside setting up industrial clusters across the state.