Kerala Technical University ‘tag’ team committed to ensuring survival of saplings on campuses

KOCHI: The practice of planting saplings takes on a customary colour, especially at functions around Environment Day. It has become so routine that there are even jokes circulating about how many times the same pit plays host to a sapling every year.

But, when it comes to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, however, things are very different. Kerala Technical University (KTU), as the institution is commonly called, keeps track of every plant that has been planted, not only on its campus but also at its affiliated colleges. The university has gone about keeping track of trees by tagging each one of them. And, it has tagged more than 15,000 trees.

Speaking to TNIE, Darsana S Babu, state coordinator, Natural Resource Protection Force (NRPF), says, “The project was started under NRPF, a flagship initiative of the university’s NSS cell. Under NRPF, NSS volunteers are mobilised for the conservation and protection of natural resources. We have launched various initiatives under the programme.” One such initiative is called Thanal, she adds.

Explaining the initiative, Darsana, an assistant professor at Baselios Mathews II College of Engineering Sasthamcotta, points out, “Thanal was launched in January 2021 to encourage volunteers to plant a sapling on their birthdays. They were also to share updates on Instagram. However, it was found that many times the planted saplings were forgotten. So, to ensure that they are taken care of we decided to get them tagged. So in January 2022, the programme was expanded with the integration of ‘Tree Tag,’ a globally recognised application co-founded by Abhijith Kumar Meenakumari, Ashutosh B Sai, and Mohamed Wazeer.”

This initiative required volunteers to geotag the trees they plant and provide bi-annual growth updates, ensuring sustained engagement in environmental conservation, says Darsana.

But how does one ensure that tagging happens on every campus under KTU? “To ensure the tagging of trees, a team of 30 students was selected through a screening process. They were appointed as regional coordinators across the state. Their role is to monitor and support NSS units in effectively implementing the initiative,” says Darsana.