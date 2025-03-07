Two dead, three critical after car crashes into tree in Thrissur

THRISSUR: Two in a family died while three others were injured in a car accident on NH 544 at Koratty in the wee hours on Friday.

The deceased are Kothamangalam natives Jaimon, 46 and his daughter Jovina, 11. Jaimon drove the vehicle while Jovina sat in the front seat. The other members of the family, two children and Jaimon's wife were injured badly.

As per the CCTV footages obtained from the region, the car went out of out control and hit a tree in the opposite side of the road. The car then turned over, after moving down the road.

The rescue team arrived at the spot after the car caught fire. The injured were pulled out of the vehicle after cutting the car parts as the doors were jammed.

The family was traveling from Kothamangalam to Palakkad to attend a religious event.