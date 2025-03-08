CPM delegates question leadership; criticise ministers, policy decisions at Kerala conference

KOLLAM: A section of delegates attending the CPM state conference on Friday questioned the party state secretary’s integrity in raising the importance of merit and value while doing the opposite when awarding party positions. They were speaking during a discussion on the party’s organisational report presented at the conference.

“Party secretary M V Govindan is always eloquent about merit and values. However, when it comes to awarding party positions, all important posts go to leaders from Kannur,” P B Harsha Kumar, a delegate from Pathanamthitta, reportedly said.

The delegates also criticised the ministers for their alleged poor performance. “Except the chief minister, all other ministers’ performances are average. The CM has to face the backlash alone. The ministers did not defend the cabinet when allegations were aired against the government,” a delegate from Kollam said.

Severe criticism was also directed against the LDF government for making poor decisions. “When the ASHA workers were protesting in front of the Secretariat, the government declared a salary hike for the PSC chairman and members. This is like shooting itself in the foot,” said a delegate.