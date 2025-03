KOLLAM: In a major policy shift, the CPM has proposed to end “protectionism” extended to loss-making PSUs that are beyond revival and instead hand them over to private entities to operate on a PPP model.

The policy document, 'Novel Ways to New Kerala', presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the party state conference, has taken forward the capitalist shift the CPM had adopted in its last meet in 2022.

The document also suggests that the government explore ways to engage with private players and sign contracts for the management of such PSUs, with clearly delineated conditions. The government must welcome any kind of capital investment if it comes without any strings attached, says the document.

“In view of the Union government’s anti-Kerala position, the state cannot move forward without additional resource mobilisation. Without passing the additional burden on to the people’s shoulder, the government must ponder ways to achieve this. For this, local bodies and cooperative sectors can be used. This sector has not been utilised effectively so far. The government must consider it. NRI investment is another sector the government must consider for additional resource mobilisation,” it said.

It was in the new Kerala document presented at the 23rd state conference in Ernakulam that the CPM indicated its shift towards private capital. The document had called for efforts to attract private investment in the higher education sector, which later led to the government decision to allow private universities in the state.

The document presented at this year’s conference, however, goes one step further and advocates for private capital in different sectors, including health and tourism.

“Though the government is facing a financial crisis, people have different types of deposits. The development of a system through which these deposits could be channelled for the state’s growth should be considered. There are many sectors where tax raise has not been implemented for many years.

The government should also think about resource mobilisation in these sectors. The possibility of sand mining from dams should also be examined,” the new document says.