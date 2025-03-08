CPM state conference backs Pinarayi Vijayan for the third term in Kerala

KOLLAM: The 24th CPM state conference could well pave the way for Pinarayi Vijayan to prepare the ground for a third term in government. That Pinarayi remains the undisputed leader of the CPM in Kerala is the message emerging from the day’s discussions at the party meet.

If the district conferences witnessed criticism against the chief minister, the state meet encased an entirely different picture. Noticeably, even when secretary M V Govindan, a few ministers, a couple of senior leaders, and the CPI drew flak at the state conference, delegates were all praise for Pinarayi. At the discussion on the organisational report on Friday, Pinarayi got much applause for leading a one-man fight for the party.

A delegate from Kollam said Pinarayi is being isolated and subjected to needless criticism from all around. Referring to criticism by the Opposition, and from various other corners on certain developments, the delegate alleged that a few ministers fail to politically resist criticism levelled against the government. Another delegate slammed the ministers for remaining mum even as the Opposition collectively attacks the chief minister.

Similarly, while fingers were pointed at some of the ministers from the party for failing to rise to expectations, the delegates felt that only the chief minister’s performance was up to the mark.

Ironically, the chief minister and the home department had drawn major criticism at lower-level conferences, including at area and district conferences.

“The chief minister presented the new document in a comprehensive manner. Delegates, in general, appreciated the government’s performances. A few ministers did draw criticism for their functioning style. This needed to be reviewed. They fail to defend both the party and the chief minister. Also, the manner in which some Left allies function, especially the CPI ministers, too came under attack. The CPI ministers were running departments as if they owned these,” said a leader.