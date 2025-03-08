Fort Kochi commemorates 100 years of Gandhi’s visit with padayatra, exhibitions, talks

KOCHI: As Kochi celebrates the centenary of the historic visit of Mahatma Gandhi, various organisations, including the People’s Council for Cochin Development, Gandhi Peace Foundation, and Gandhian Collective, have joined hands to conduct a series of programmes on Saturday aimed at revisiting the Gandhian ideals and work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Mahatma Gandhi arrived at the Old Railway station near Ernakulam High court on March 8, 1925, kicking off his second visit to Kerala. The main purpose of his visit was to support the Vaikom Satyagraha, a movement aimed at opening the temples to all Hindus, regardless of caste. The ‘Father of the Nation’ addressed a huge gathering at a makeshift platform built on country boats at Fort Kochi beachfront on the day.

“This historic ‘Spirit of Adventure’ speech by Gandhi at Fort Kochi emphasised the importance of embracing change and challenging social injustice. He drew inspiration from the sea, saying, ‘Living on the seaside, you are aware of what adventure can do. The sea is an epitome of adventures’,” quoted Dr Siby K Joseph, Director, Sri Jamnalal Bajaj Memorial Library and Research Centre for Gandhian Studies, Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Sevagram, Wardha.

“We’re conducting various programmes under the title ‘Gandhi@Fort Kochi-100’ to revive the historic moments and spread the Gandhian ideals so as to promote a better future for all of us,” said K J Sohan, former mayor and a member of the People’s Council for Cochin Development.

The highlight of the programme is the ‘Padayatra’, which will be held from Kamalakadavu Jetty, where Gandhiji arrived by boat, to Fort Kochi beach. The same will be flagged off at 9am by Rahul N Asher, the grandson of Mathura Das, a Gujarati staying in Mattancherry who translated the speeches of Gandhi and set up an Ashram and educational institution at Champaran in Bihar on Gandhi’s direction.