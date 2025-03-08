Gut health and women’s wellness

While women often prioritise fitness, skincare, and hormonal balance, one crucial aspect tends to be overlooked — gut health. The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that play a vital role in digestion, immunity, mental well-being, and even hormone regulation. For this reason, it’s often referred to as the “second brain,” highlighting its profound impact on both physical and mental health.

A well-balanced gut can contribute to glowing skin, stable moods, and a healthy metabolism, while an unhealthy gut can lead to a host of problems ranging from digestive issues to hormonal imbalances.

How gut health influences women’s overall well-being

A healthy gut is essential for absorbing nutrients, supporting the immune system, and maintaining energy levels. For women, gut health also affects hormonal balance, metabolism, mood, and reproductive health. When the gut microbiome—the community of bacteria and other microbes in the digestive system is out of balance, it can lead to inflammation, poor digestion, mental health concerns, and even skin issues like acne and eczema.

Signs of poor gut health

Women experiencing gut issues often notice symptoms like uncomfortable bloating and gas, disruptive constipation or diarrhoea, persistent fatigue and low energy, noticeable skin problems like acne, eczema, or rosacea.

The gut and hormones are closely linked. Gut bacteria help metabolize estrogen, which is crucial for regulating the menstrual cycle, fertility, and menopause symptoms. When gut health is poor, estrogen metabolism can occur, leading to conditions like PCOS, irregular periods, and even infertility. It can also cause hormonal imbalance leading to irregular periods or PCOS, unexplained weight fluctuations, and increased sensitivities to various foods. Even thyroid functioning can also be influenced by gut microbiota, however, a diet rich in fibre and probiotics can help improve symptoms.