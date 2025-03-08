Kerala's excise department can't keep up with drug peddlers due to shortage of drivers

KOCHI: Kerala's excise department is facing a unique challenge in its efforts to combat drug peddling and abuse. With 27 excise offices, including 11 in Ernakulam, lacking trained drivers, enforcement activities are being severely impacted. Civil excise officers are being forced to take on driving duties, diverting their attention from core responsibilities.

The department's vehicle fleet consists of 857 operational vehicles, including 399 two-wheelers, 450 four-wheelers, six buses, and two mini buses. However, there are only 277 driver posts, all of which are currently filled. This shortage will only worsen as existing drivers retire, exacerbating the crisis.

“The government last created driver posts in 2015, adding 30 positions. In 2022, a Public Service Commission (PSC) exam was held to appoint drivers to the department, but just 28 appointments took place. The department has written to the government regarding the shortage of drivers," said an excise officer.

The officer added, "However, due to the financial crisis, no additional posts were created or appointments made. At present, civil excise officials who know how to drive are engaged for the purpose. However, they are not trained like those appointed as drivers."