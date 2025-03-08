Rajashree Warrier: 'Physical beauty has no relevance in dance'

Tradition has handed down a long list of female protagonists in dance. Isn’t it time we add men to it as well?

I always do. I represent male protagonists, too. Ones with deep insecurities. The men I see around me find their way into my stories – men who are jealous, men who are enraged by a woman’s beauty, men who try to silence her when they see her talent.

When women express something, people often assume it must be related to their personal life…

When my book Narthaki was released, the cover had my photo on it. Many people bought it. Later, someone messaged me on Facebook, saying, ‘You tricked me. I read it thinking it was your autobiography, but I did not understand anything’ (smiles). That book was my deep observation of art. Just by looking at the cover, some people assumed it was about my personal life. Isn’t that how we all are?

You had once said that your life truly began after you became a single person…

If society continues to restrain us, we naturally seek spaces that offer the most comfort. I found freedom in dance.

To what extent does society support a woman who fully dedicated herself to dance or any form of art?

I believe it is a blessing to have a partner who is not insecure. A space free from such insecurity is important. Marriage is about two people knowing each other. I have been through a very difficult period. I was alone, and society asked me and my daughter many questions. I survived. But what they asked my daughter, who was then a child, is still there in my mind. I still have a lot to say about that.

When will you open up?

I will express it through my creative work; I cannot convey it through words. My words are different. Society has mastered the skill of wounding with words. I have decided that no one can wound me. But a child does not know… if a child is hurt, does not the mother suffer the most? That wound has never left me. People often say that experiences make a person stronger. Is that true? Don’t they make a person more sensitive? This is a society that judges a person based on marital status. To a child who does not have a ‘complete family’, society keeps asking questions even when they know it can cause pain.

You emerged from the same society. The journey must have contributed to it, right?

A journey does not just build strength; it also leaves deep wounds. But we transform those wounds into strength… sometimes, unknowingly. Yet, the wounds never truly disappear.

Have you ever wanted to leave this place and move to Chennai?

No, I never felt that way. My father and mother were very brave. When I say my daughter is my friend, people laugh. But it is possible. Also, at my core, I am a lone wolf. I like being that way. I socialise a lot, yet I do not have many close friends. I have been able to do my work well here. Then, why should I leave?