Triprayar Sree Rama Temple’s high priest who redefined temple rites and upheld spiritual traditions turns 84

THRISSUR : Triprayar Sree Rama Temple’s high priest Brahmasree Tharananelloor Padinjaremana Padmanabhan Namboodirippad, the spiritual driving force of our times is now 84, completing 1,008 lunar cycles and seven solar cycles.

To mark the occasion, three days of celebrations will be held from March 9 to 11 at the Sathabhishekam venue near Triprayar Sree Rama Temple. Brahmasree Padmanabhan Namboodirippad was born in Veluthedath Tharananelloor Mana, an ancient venerable thantri family in Kizhuppillikkara, Thrissur. Long time back, Tharananellor and Thazhamon were the two families, originally hailing from Ahobilam in Andhra Pradesh.

The entry of Padmanabhan Namboodirippad into the sacred lineage of Tharananelloor was extraordinary. In 1959, when Padmanabhan Namboodirippad, then aged 25, was made the ‘Yajnacharya’, chief priest, of the Naveekarana Kalasham at Triprayar Sree Rama Temple, the Vedic community was baffled because he had shown no promise, nor any inclination.

He had very minimal training in tantric rituals and even the formal education he had was very basic. Hence to start as the chief priest in charge of a stellar squad of priests was unthinkable and a scandal.

At that time, Padmanabhan Namboodirippad’s father was in bad health and poverty. To make matters worse, the son responsible to carry forward the legacy was going wayward. There was no one else in the family to conduct the imminent ‘Naveekarana Kalasham’.

He was distressed to the core. Soon, it is believed that his cries reached the Lord and the son. The son shut himself up in the pooja room for three days. For three days he meditated before the family deity of Lord Narasimha. After three days, the one who came out was the scion of the ancestor who crossed the terrible currents of Krishna river ages ago. The person who came out was Brahmasree Tharananelloor Padinjaremana Padmanabhan Namboodirippad.

From then on, after the successful completion of the Naveekarana Kalasham, a celibate and a priest of the highest order emerged from the Brahmin youth.

Brahmasree Padmanabhan Namboodirippad, who elevated Sri Chakra Pooja to incomparable heights, continues to consecrate deities and formulate temple rituals across the nation.