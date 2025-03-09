92-year-old man dies of suspected heatstroke

KASARAGOD/T’PURAM: As the state experiences extreme hot weather, an elderly man died of suspected heatstroke in Kasaragod on Saturday. Madiyan Kannan, 92, of Nadacheri in Valiyapoyil, was found lying unconscious in a field near his house around 2.30pm. Though Kannan was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead. There were marks on his body similar to that of sunburn.

Kasaragod DMO A V Ramdas said whether he died of heatstroke can be determined only after getting the postmortem report, which is expected on Sunday. The DMO said given his age, he could have collapsed due to other factors, and there is a possibility that he sustained burns after falling unconscious as he was out in the sun.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted 2-3 degrees celsius above normal temperatures at some places in the state on Sunday. Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts and around 36 degrees Celsius in Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kannur districts on Sunday.