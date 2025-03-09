‘Artists can now create hit songs independently’

Jassie Gift made a sensational debut with the chart-topping Lajjavathiye and has since become an integral part of the Malayalam film industry. Holding a doctorate in philosophy, Jassie is a multifaceted talent who has composed and sung for numerous south Indian films.

In a freewheeling conversation, Jassie shares with TNIE his journey as a composer, singer, & philosopher, offering a glimpse into his creative world.

Excerpts

You’re still celebrated widely in Kerala for your iconic song Lajjavathiye even after 21 years of its release. How has your journey so far been?

It’s been an incredible 21 years. I’m currently experiencing a unique revival period, performing at numerous shows, reminiscent of my early days. As a musician, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with and learning from my childhood idols. I’ve travelled extensively and shared stages with revered musicians, and I consider these experiences major highlights of my life. I’ve successfully taken my music beyond my initial expectations. Initially, I never envisioned being recognised as a singer, but today, I’m known as a singer in various languages. From my humble beginnings as a hotel band musician, I feel my growth has been fulfilling.

Did your family have a music background? How did your interest in music begin?

Music was always a part of my family. My father played the harmonium and flute, while my grandfather wrote Christian devotional songs and was well-versed in Carnatic music. I started learning classical piano in Class 10. Initially, I was a keyboardist, not a singer. During a New Year’s party, the lead singer couldn’t make it and I was thrust into the role.

How did you transition to the film industry?

Being part of a band gave me the freedom to experiment with music, especially with cover songs. The first album we created as a band was purely an album, not tied to cinema, and it was an exciting phase. Sabu, also known as Bigboss Sabu, was the first person to suggest I start composing music. He was my junior at University College, where we were part of a western music group.

Our band performed at various college events and we even created an album for Surya TV. Jayaraj sir’s brother, Mahesh Raj, noticed our work and brought it to Jayaraj sir’s attention. He liked my composition and asked me to create a demo for Beebalsa.