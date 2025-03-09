Bodies of missing teen, local resident found hanging near Kumbla in Kasargod

KASARGOD: The bodies of a 15-year-old girl and a 42-year-old local resident, Pradeep, who had been missing since February 12, were found hanging approximately 200 meters from her house.

According to a Kumbla police officer, the bodies were found in a place called Mandakap, which is near Bandiyod.

The minor girl’s parents had filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court after their daughter went missing three weeks ago. She had been missing since the morning of February 12, 2025. Following the disappearance, a case was registered at the Kumbla police station based on a complaint from her mother.

In her complaint she explained, “We realized she was missing in the morning and started searching around the house. We tried calling her phone. At first, it rang, but later it was switched off.”

The 15-year-old girl had been sleeping on the bed with her elder sister, while her parents slept on the floor in the same room on the night she disappeared.