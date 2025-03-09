CPM’s shift towards privatisation leaves allies uneasy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s evolving stance on economic policies, now extending to allowing private capital in public sector units (PSUs), has unsettled its allies, including the CPI.

The proposal in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Novel Ways for New Kerala to run PSUs under a public-private partnership (PPP) model has been criticised as a "dangerous trend" and a "problematic approach" by several leaders. One leader even questioned whether the government would soon hand over the loss-making KSRTC to private bus owners.

A section of CPI leaders is concerned that the CPM may be losing its Leftist identity, while some plan to oppose the move when the New Kerala document is discussed within the LDF. "Last time, the CPM didn’t talk about disinvestment of PSUs. Now, that too is being done," a senior Left leader lamented.

Communists have historically opposed privatisation, a senior CPI leader pointed out, recalling the Left's firm stance from the era of bank nationalisation to the Common Minimum Programme under the first UPA government. "How can public sector units be entrusted to private players? We have a history of supporting such units. Even when some private players showed interest in taking over PSUs like Keltron, the previous Left governments opposed it. It’s a highly dangerous trend. Already, private players are allowed in certain crucial sectors. Now what else are they planning? Will they hand over KSRTC to private bus owners?" he asked.