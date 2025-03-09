CPM’s shift towards privatisation leaves allies uneasy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s evolving stance on economic policies, now extending to allowing private capital in public sector units (PSUs), has unsettled its allies, including the CPI.
The proposal in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Novel Ways for New Kerala to run PSUs under a public-private partnership (PPP) model has been criticised as a "dangerous trend" and a "problematic approach" by several leaders. One leader even questioned whether the government would soon hand over the loss-making KSRTC to private bus owners.
A section of CPI leaders is concerned that the CPM may be losing its Leftist identity, while some plan to oppose the move when the New Kerala document is discussed within the LDF. "Last time, the CPM didn’t talk about disinvestment of PSUs. Now, that too is being done," a senior Left leader lamented.
Communists have historically opposed privatisation, a senior CPI leader pointed out, recalling the Left's firm stance from the era of bank nationalisation to the Common Minimum Programme under the first UPA government. "How can public sector units be entrusted to private players? We have a history of supporting such units. Even when some private players showed interest in taking over PSUs like Keltron, the previous Left governments opposed it. It’s a highly dangerous trend. Already, private players are allowed in certain crucial sectors. Now what else are they planning? Will they hand over KSRTC to private bus owners?" he asked.
Adding to the unease, the CPM's move to invite private investment at the state level contradicts its national stance against privatisation. "Such double standards have left allies squirming," said an LDF leader.
Another ally was more direct in rejecting the move. "Our manifesto speaks about strengthening the public sector. So how can we support the privatisation of PSUs? Whether it’s leasing them out, transferring shares, or operating under a PPP model, we cannot agree to this. It’s a problematic approach that cannot be accepted," he said.
Some allies have also taken issue with the CPM's projection of a third Pinarayi government, calling it premature and politically shortsighted. "The masses make the decision after evaluating the government’s performance. Instead of such overconfident posturing, the Left should focus on implementing its manifesto," said a leader.
Even within the CPM, a section feels it is too early to discuss a third term. "Having said that, it’s akin to what’s written in front of some houses in central Kerala—‘Not by our merit, but by His Grace!’ Isn’t that the truth too? Definitely not because of our merit, but because of a failed UDF, it may happen! That could be where the CPM’s confidence stems from," a senior leader in Thiruvananthapuram remarked sarcastically.