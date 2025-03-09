Late ADM Naveen Babu was not involved in corruption, says Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Sunday said his department has completed an internal probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu and submitted the report.

Babu had allegedly died by suicide following the corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya at his farewell function.

Speaking to reporters, Rajan clarified it as a "fact-finding inquiry," initiated after claims that the senior official had been involved in corruption and had intentionally delayed a file.

His response came in the wake of reports that the Revenue Department's inquiry carried out by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha found no evidence of corruption against the late ADM.

The Land Revenue Joint Commissioner conducted the inquiry, and based on facts and documents, it was established that ADM Naveen Babu was not involved in any corruption, Rajan said.

He added that the government had closed the file after reviewing the report, which was also examined by the Chief Minister and himself, and he had responded to the media five months ago itself.

Rajan further said while the police are investigating other aspects of the case, the Revenue Department's findings could be used by the agency investigating the crime.