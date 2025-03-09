MV Govindan gets second term: Pinarayi remains CPM Captain

KOLLAM: The 24th CPM state conference will go down in the history of the state for being a party meet where the CPM made a paradigm shift in its approach towards private capital. If the 23rd conference in Kochi had introduced the capitalistic shift, the Kollam conference approved private capital in all sectors, including in public sector units.
The state conference witnessed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pitching for Novel Ways for a new Kerala, with an array of resource mobilisation moves to overcome the state's financial restraints, at a time when the Union Government has been restraining the state on financial front.
On the organisational front, there were no major surprises in store, as incumbent state secretary MV Govindan continues as the party chief. It's his first time being elected through a party conference, as Govindan had taken over in August 2022 when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down due to ill health. It's going to be a challenging second term for the 71-year-old leader with two back-to-back elections approaching. The ideological face of the party, Govindan is known for his firm handing of inner-party affairs.
The relatively uneventful meet, which saw the delegates unitedly showering praises on Pinarayi, once again underscores the Kannur strongman as the party's sole leader - both at the state and national levels. The conference not just reiterated his supremacy in the party, but reconfirmed that in all likelihood, he would be leading the party in the next assembly poll too. Speaking to TNIE, MV Govindan made it clear that a third term for the LDF is the prime goal before the party.
The state conference which concluded in Kollam on Sunday, also elected an 89-member state committee and a 17-member state secretariat. Going by the precedence set last time, the state leadership has infused more young blood, while women representation too went up by one. Higher education minister R Bindu, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and three MLAs - M Rajagopal (Trikaripur), K Santhakumari (Kongad) and DK Murali (Vamanapuram) are among the 17 fresh faces in the state committee. Health minister Veena George has been made permanent invitee to state committee.
Senior woman leader ex-health minister KK Shailaja, also a central committee member, made a surprise entry into the secretariat. She replaced PK Sreemathy who was dropped due to age criteria. Thugh she's one of the most deserving leaders to be included in the secretariat, she being a CC member, it was widely expected that a new leader would be given chance. Notably ex-LDF convener EP Jayarajan, who had invited the party wrath over meeting BJP leaders, remain unscathed. Though EP and LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan will cross the age camp by April, both of them were retained in the secretariat.
Though it was widely speculated that minister MB Rajesh and woman leader TN Seema would be made part of the secretariat, they were not considered. There are indications that the two leaders could be elevated to CC in the coming Party Congress. Instead Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan and Ernakulam district chief CN Mohanan found their way into the secretariat, replacing AK Balan and Anavoor Nagappan.
Though P Sasi and P Jayarajan were under active consideration, it's expected that some of the controversies surrounding these leaders prompted the leadership to keep them away. Instead the party chose to go by CM's confidante MV Jayarajan, a leader with a clean image. With P Jayarajan not being considered this time too, it could well be the end of the road for the veteran leader. With two district secretaries being included in the secretariat, the party will have to find their replacements in Kannur and Ernakulam. There are indications that CN Mohanan would well be considered to replace veteran leader KJ Thomas as Deshabhimani general manager, at a later stage.
Youngsters got decent representation, with DYFI secretary VK Sanoj and president V Waseef being inducted into the state panel. TR Reghunath who's expected to take over as Kottayam district secretary was also included. Other new faces in the state committee include Biju Kandakkai, John Brittas (both earlier invitees), senior leader M Prakashan Master of Kannur, S Jayamohanan of Kollam, K Santhakumari of Palakkad, R Bindu, M Anil Kumar, K Prasad of Alappuzha and DK Murali in addition to five new district secretaries - M Rajagopal (Kasaragod), VP Anil (Malappuram), K Rafique (Wayanad), KV Abdul Khader (Thrissur) and M Mehboob (Kozhikode).
A slew of senior leaders including AK Balan, PK Sreemathy, Anavoor Nagappan, Gopi Kottamurickal, P Nandakumar, NR Balan and MK Kannan were dropped from the state committee, due to the 75-year-age cap. A few leaders including P Sreeramakrishnan were dropped due to health grounds and other aspects. Kollam leader Susan Kody who drew the party's ire over factional issues at Karunagappally got the axe. MV Govindan made it clear that she was dropped, as part of party action.