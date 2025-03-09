MV Govindan gets second term: Pinarayi remains CPM Captain

KOLLAM: The 24th CPM state conference will go down in the history of the state for being a party meet where the CPM made a paradigm shift in its approach towards private capital. If the 23rd conference in Kochi had introduced the capitalistic shift, the Kollam conference approved private capital in all sectors, including in public sector units.

The state conference witnessed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pitching for Novel Ways for a new Kerala, with an array of resource mobilisation moves to overcome the state's financial restraints, at a time when the Union Government has been restraining the state on financial front.

On the organisational front, there were no major surprises in store, as incumbent state secretary MV Govindan continues as the party chief. It's his first time being elected through a party conference, as Govindan had taken over in August 2022 when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down due to ill health. It's going to be a challenging second term for the 71-year-old leader with two back-to-back elections approaching. The ideological face of the party, Govindan is known for his firm handing of inner-party affairs.

The relatively uneventful meet, which saw the delegates unitedly showering praises on Pinarayi, once again underscores the Kannur strongman as the party's sole leader - both at the state and national levels. The conference not just reiterated his supremacy in the party, but reconfirmed that in all likelihood, he would be leading the party in the next assembly poll too. Speaking to TNIE, MV Govindan made it clear that a third term for the LDF is the prime goal before the party.

The state conference which concluded in Kollam on Sunday, also elected an 89-member state committee and a 17-member state secretariat. Going by the precedence set last time, the state leadership has infused more young blood, while women representation too went up by one. Higher education minister R Bindu, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and three MLAs - M Rajagopal (Trikaripur), K Santhakumari (Kongad) and DK Murali (Vamanapuram) are among the 17 fresh faces in the state committee. Health minister Veena George has been made permanent invitee to state committee.