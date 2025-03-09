‘P P Divya’s participation in Naveen Babu’s farewell meet was planned’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The report of the joint commissioner of the revenue department who investigated the death of ADM Naveen Babu said former Kannur Panchayat president P P Divya’s arrival at Naveen Babu’s farewell meeting was pre-planned.

The report by Joint Commissioner Geetha A has come as a setback to Divya who claimed that her participation at the event was accidental. Naveen Babu’s family had alleged that Divya’s remarks at the event provoked the officer to take the extreme step.

Divya had contacted the district collector expressing her wish to attend the meeting. The collector advised her not to attend the meeting. Divya’s assistant had telephoned the collector four times before the function. She also ensured that the proceedings were videographed.

The collector told the joint commissioner that Divya had telephoned him several times. The report said Divya was not invited to the function. The joint commissioner took the statement of the staffers of “Kannur Vision” channel who recorded the event. After the meeting, Divya contacted them and collected the video. The report said Naveen Babu was visibly upset after Divya raised the allegation against him.

The report said there was no evidence for the bribe allegation against the deceased. Naveen Babu did not make deliberate delay in issuing NoC for the petrol pump.