Thrissur Pooram: Police lapses behind chaos, says ADGP’s report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chaos during the 2024 Thrissur Pooram was caused by police lapses, according to an investigation report submitted by ADGP Manoj Abraham to the DGP. This is the first report from the three-tier investigation launched to probe the disruption of the festival.

The report includes recommendations for improving festival management in the future. Key suggestions include strengthening health department services during Pooram days, including deploying more ambulances, and holding departmental meetings in advance to ensure better coordination.

The initial investigation into the Pooram disruption was conducted by then-ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who was also in charge of law and order during the festival.

However, since Ajith Kumar himself faced allegations, his role in the investigation drew sharp criticism. Following this, the government announced a three-tier investigation led by the DGP, the Crime Branch Chief and ADGP.

ADGP Manoj Abraham’s probe primarily focused on lapses in inter-departmental coordination during the festival.