Youth attacks excise officer in Wayanad during vechile inspection

KALPETTA: In Bavali, Wayanad, an accused hit an excise officer who asked him to stop his vehicle during an inspection on Friday night. The attack targeted civil excise officer Jaymon who was hit by a bike rider and suffered serious head injuries.

He lost three teeth and also fractured his jaw. Police arrested the accused, Haider Ali, 28, a native of 5th Mile. It is reported that Haider was arrested in a drug trafficking case earlier.

The excise officer is undergoing treatment in hospital. The tragic incident occurred during an inspection conducted based on information that narcotics were being smuggled from neighbouring states through Wayanad.

As per a psychologist, drug addicts become violent when they are about to be caught. “Drug addicts can behave at different levels. Some will be calm in front of others, but they will become violent when they need drugs. There are patients who harm themselves when their family members catch them using drugs.

However, the trend of consuming overdose of MDMA, which leads to multi-organ failure within hours and death, is a major concern. There is no special antidote for MDMA overdose,” said Dr Suresh Kumar P N, psychiatrist from Kozhikode.