Chinnar tribes embrace power of books in the wilderness

IDUKKI: When was the last time you visited a library? The question would seem a bit outdated for urban people, who scarcely have time to visit a physical library outside their digital devices.

However, inside the wilderness of the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary in Idukki, children listen to stories read by elders, while youngsters prepare for government exams inside libraries, that serve as a knowledge sharing centre for the tribal people.

Started by the forest department in 2016, ‘Bodhi’ libraries have been helping hundreds of tribal people in 11 settlements inside the sanctuary.

CWC social worker and library coordinator Mini Kashi told TNIE that the department initially started with three libraries to transform the lives of the underprivileged tribal community. “The libraries were started at Chinnar, Alampetty and Iruttala Kudi settlements in 2016. The next year, two more libraries were started at Palapetty and Puthukkudi,” she said.

By 2020, the number of libraries rose to 10, and all of them are affiliated with the Kerala Library Council, Mini further said.

However, the tribal people were not convinced by the idea of community reading in libraries at first. Even children, who largely communicate in their Muthuvan dialect, hesitated to visit the libraries.

“The department made an initiative to tackle this with the support of the educated youths in the settlement. Those who have passed Class 10 from each settlement were appointed as librarians, providing them with a monthly honorarium. Those who can read started read out stories for tribal kids inside the libraries, thereby gradually developing a love for books among them,” she said.